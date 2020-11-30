Politics
Fired Cybersecurity Chief: No Computer Hacking, 95% Of Ballots Had Paper Record

"There was no malicious algorithm or hacked software that adjusted the tally of the vote,” Krebs said.
By Susie Madrak

Federal election cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs, fired for telling the truth -- that we had the most secure election ever -- talked about the details last night with CBS 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley.

“Paper ballots give you the ability to audit, to go back and check the tape and make sure that you got the count right,” Krebs said.

He said 82% of the 2016 presidential ballots had a paper record associated with them. In 2020, that increased to 95%.

“And with a paper record, you can go back and verify what the machine is saying by physically counting the paper?” Pelley said.

“That gives you the ability to prove that there was no malicious algorithm or hacked software that adjusted the tally of the vote,” Krebs said. He used Georgia as an example, saying the hand recount of the paper ballot records was consistent with the tabulated machine counts.

“And that tells you what?”

“That tells you that there was no manipulation of the vote on the machine count side," he said.

He said that debunks some of the "sensational claims" out there, that there is some hacking of these election vendors and their software across the country.

"It’s– it’s just– it’s nonsense.”

Well, it's nonsense that an awful lot of MAGAts believe -- and their insistence on defining reality by their feelz instead of facts will make life difficult for the rest of us. My man John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, sums it up:

