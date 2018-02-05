Judge Napolitano: Republicans 'Underdelivered' On Nunes Memo; It Does Not 'Vindicate' Trump

What a day. Judge Napolitano agreed with Rep. Trey Gowdy against Trump and his enablers.

On Fox News (of course) Napolitano said Trump shouldn't feel vindicated or have a false sense of confidence over the Nunes memo because it doesn't clear him with Mueller's special counsel.

Fox News' senior legal analyst is a friend of Trump and a favorite of Donald, but he disagreed with the impact of the Nunes memo.

Judge Napolitano always has criticized the FISA courts. But he doesn't think the Nunes memo does anything to help Trump's case legally speaking.

After playing video of Trump and Rep. Schiff dueling on Twitter, host Sandra Smith asked if Judge Nap wanted to see the Democratic memo that is being pushed by Rep. Adam Schiff to be released and he said, yes.

Napolitano said, "I want to see who on the committee is spinning. I think the Republicans overpromised and under-delivered on their memo. We'll see if the Democrats do the same."

After playing video of Rep. Trey Gowdy telling Face The Nation that the Nunes memo has no bearing on Mueller's investigations, the judge said, "most of the law enforcement community agrees with Congressman Schiff on that."

He continued, "The president has claimed total vindication. That's the president being the president."

Smith replied, "Yeah, you don't think that he should feel any vindication from that on the Russia probe?"

Napolitano said, "No, I don't think he should have a false sense of confidence. I understand why he says things like that, it gins up his base and it may help him politically, but legally it's of no moment."

Too bad advising Trump to avoid a "false sense of confidence" is as far as Fox will go to provide Trump with rational advice. They should be telling him to resign, and quickly.