Rep. Trey Gowdy Admits Memo Has No Impact On The Russia Probe

Why is it these guys only start telling the truth when they're on their way out the door? Rep. Trey Gowdy made an appearance on CBS' Face the Nation this Sunday and stepped all over Trump, the liars on Fox, and his allies on the right's narrative on the over-hyped so-called "Nunes memo."

MARGARET BRENNAN: Saturday, President Trump tweeted that the memo "totally vindicated Trump" in the Russia probe. We sat down earlier with South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy, a key House Intelligence investigator and asked him if he thought the president had been vindicated.

REP. GOWDY: I actually don't think it has any impact on the Russia probe for this reason --

MARGARET BRENNAN: The memo has no impact on the Russia probe?

REP. GOWDY: No-- not to me, it doesn't -- and I was pretty integrally involved in the drafting of it. There is a Russia investigation without a dossier. So to the extent the memo deals with the dossier and the FISA process, the dossier has nothing to do with the meeting at Trump Tower. The dossier has nothing to do with an email sent by Cambridge Analytica. The dossier really has nothing to do with George Papadopoulos' meeting in Great Britain. It also doesn't have anything to do with obstruction of justice. So there's going to be a Russia probe, even without a dossier.