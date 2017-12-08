Fox And Friends Claims FBI Concocted Steele Dossier To 'Spy On Trump'

'Fox and Friends' three hosts had a major meltdown over Robert Mueller this morning, including claiming the FBI "concocted the Steele dossier" to spy on Trump.

The push by rabid Trump supporters, especially on Fox News, to delegitimize Robert Mueller's special counsel has increased of late to a high-pitch squeal.

With new reports about the Trump administration and emails and contacts with Don Jr., and Wikileaks, Flynn's plea deal, Jared Kushner and whistleblower's dealing with Russia has caused panic attacks throughout Trump's state media.

Rep. Devin Nunes, who disgraced himself with his attempt to derail his own committee's investigation, was cleared of ethics violations because documents were deemed already de-classified when he shared them with Trump staffers.

His kangaroo court grilled the FBI's Christopher Wray and the Trump supporters used every piece of propaganda from Fox News to try and trip him up and smear the FBI.

Ainsley Earhardt asked, "If that fake, dirty dossier lead to spying on the current president while he was running against Hillary?"

The idea that the FBI was in the bag for Hillary? That's the biggest joke I've heard in 2017.

F&F then played only disparaging questions from Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee. Each one could have been written by Sean Hannity.

Rep. Jim Jordan was his usual nasty self and said, "If you kicked everybody off Mueller's team who was anti-Trump I don't think there would be anybody left."

Pete Hegseth, who has become so pro-Trump that Donald is granting him exclusive interviews, was very angry.

Hegseth said. "Because it's one thing for the DOJ or the FBI to do their due diligence. Someone shows up with a dossier that may show connections to the Russians, you're going to want to probably look into that a little bit. It's a whole other thing to use it as a justification without any substantiation or very limited substantiation, and then use it to justify potentially spying on Americans, to include wiretapping Trump Tower."

More and more of the dossier's revelations are being verified, Pete.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Ainsley jumped back in, "It just looks shady. It looks like it, no telling if the FBI was involved in that or if some of these people that had contacts with Christopher Steele. I don't know if they concocted this whole thing to say let's come up with this dirty dossier so that we can have a reason to spy on the president. It just looks like that might have happened. It looks shady."

Hegseth echoed her allegations and she replied, "Which is so corrupt."

They then began to attack AG Jeff Sessions.

They were one step away from spitting at the television cameras.

Even Trump supporter Joe Walsh is aghast at Fox's attacks on the FBI.

When I grew up, the FBI were the good guys, and the Soviet Union were the bad guys.



I watch @FoxNews today, and they tell me the FBI are the bad guys, and Russia are the good guys.



Such bullshit. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 8, 2017

CNN's Brian Stelter has a nice wrap up of other Trump surrogates attacking Mueller and the FBI.