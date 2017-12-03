Fox's Huckabee Attacks Mueller: 'There Needs To Be An Investigation Of The Investigation'

Former Arkansas governor-turned-Fox contributor Mike Huckabee accused ABC's Brian Ross of doing exactly what Fox does day in and day out before piling on Robert Mueller and doing his best to discredit the Russiagate investigation.

As I discussed earlier here, Fox has been in full-fledged freakout mode after the news broke that Robert Mueller removed a member of his team of investigators months ago for messages he sent which could be interpreted as having a pro-Clinton, anti-Trump political bias. Trump took to Twitter in another early morning rampage against Mueller, the FBI and James Comey.

Here's Huckabee later the same morning, treating the audience to a big heaping helping of projection, and crying about Ross supposedly doing what we see every single day from his network, then demanding that the Mueller investigation itself needs to be investigated.

HUCKABEE: Well, his approach as he has a story that he wants to prove and then he goes about it and makes up some stuff and then he gets sources that are for the most part impeachable sources, and then he puts together and does an ambush interview where he just continues to hammer you asking the same question over and over.

It was so bad in one particular case where he was going after me, that the crew normally who are agnostic about the content of the news, when it was all over said “My gosh, what's that guy have against you?” It was that kind of moment, and it was ridiculous. He was totally wrong on the facts.

This has been the same Brian Ross that tried to attach the Aurora, Colorado shooter to the tea party, totally unfounded. I think Brian Ross has been unmasked as a person who has his own agenda but it's not true. [...]

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Well governor, it looks like Hillary's e-mail investigation is now under a new review because we've now learned that the FBI agent who was investigating was a Hillary supporter and a Trump hater.

HUCKABEE: Well, kind of fits in. You've got Bob Mueller was a close pal of Comey, they're BFFs and then in addition to that, you have a whole bunch of the investigators who are Hillary Clinton donors and supporters. You know, this whole investigation quite frankly stinks worse than cabbage cooking in a small unventilated kitchen with sardines on the side.

HEGSETH: How much does it taint previous efforts, I mean, Hillary Clinton's investigation into the e-mails, you look at the investigation that started in 2016 based on the fake Russian dossier. I mean, this Peter Strzok, the one who's been moved off of the investigation, he's involved in all of that, so is it time to look back at some of that too?

HUCKABEE: Well, there needs to be an investigation of the investigation, in part because was in fact this whole thing based on the phony dossier that was financed by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC?

If that's the case, if something that was totally manufactured was then presented to federal investigator, to the FBI and said you need to investigate Donald Trump and his campaign, and they used that as a way to go after and electronically surveil members of the campaign, including the president, candidate Donald Trump and/or his staff, and that's how he got all this stuff, that's entrapment!

My gosh! It's the kind of thing that an American citizen, it even if you hate Donald Trump, you should be very worried that your government could use all of its unlimited resources when they want to go after you to do something to destroy your life. That's frightening.

CAMPOS-DULLY: And then they illegally unmasked Flynn as well.

HENRY: Yeah.

HEGSETH: Potentially because of it. Yeah. Absolutely.