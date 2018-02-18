Trump Spokesperson Blames Election Meddling On Democrats And Media Instead Of Russia

Trump and his allies in the media quickly declared him vindicated by the recent round of Mueller indictments announced this week by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Trump took to Twitter and used the indictments to once again pretend he's been cleared of any charges of collusion with the Russians. Trump's toadie Hannity immediately made the ridiculous claim that the entire investigation has now collapsed because the meddling started back in 2014. Never mind that it was well known for years and years that Trump was toying with the idea of a presidential run, even trademarking the rights to his now famous slogan, "Make America Great Again" back in 2012.

And just to add insult to injury, his deputy spokespuppet was out there with a big heaping helping of projection, trying to place blame on Democrats and the media for doing what we're likely to find out from Mueller that his boss and his cohorts did: Trump spokesperson defends Russia, blames election interference on the mainstream media:

Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley claimed during an appearance on Fox News on Saturday that Democratic politicians and the mainstream press have done more to interfere in the electoral system than Russia has. Responding to a question about the indictment handed down by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Friday — which accused 13 Russians and three Russian companies of a coordinated social media campaign to bolster Donald Trump and undermine Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election — Gidley brushed aside the allegations against Russia, and quickly pivoted to other scapegoats. “What the Russians were trying to do, as outlined by Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein, was create chaos in the American election system,” Gidley said. “And I will just say this: There are two groups that have created chaos more than the Russians, and that’s the Democrats and the mainstream media, who continued to push this lie on the American people for more than a year — and quite frankly Americans should be outraged by that.” Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy was quick to endorse Gidley’s spin and downplay the significance of Friday’s indictment. “The good news is, Hogan, if you poll the American people they were never buying the Russian collusion story anyway,” Campos-Duffy said. Gidley agreed. Read on....

And as they noted in an update to the post, Trump's allies on Russia Today are thrilled with Gidley's remarks.