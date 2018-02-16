Rosenstein Announces Indictments For Election Interference (VIDEO)
Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein rolled out 13 detailed indictments against Russian nationals and Russian shell companies in the United States. These indictments establish as fact that Russians meddled in the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton to benefit Donald Trump.
Here is the full indictment. We will have more stories and analysis on this as available.
U.S. v. Internet Research Agency, et al by CNBC.com on Scribd
