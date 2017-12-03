Trump Attacks Comey, Mueller Investigation In Yet Another Early Morning Twitter Rampage
Fox has been in full fledged freakout mode over the news that special counsel Robert Mueller "removed one of the FBI's top Russian counterintelligence experts from his team of investigators after an internal investigation found messages he sent that could be interpreted as showing political bias for Hillary Clinton and against President Donald Trump."
Trump's defenders have been using the news to try to discredit the entire investigation, and Trump was more than happy to follow their lead this morning: Trump attacks ‘tainted and dishonest’ FBI and Comey in early morning Twitter blast:
Two days after work done by FBI investigators led former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to plead guilty to felony charges, President Donald Trump attacked the agency by calling it “tainted” in an early morning Twitter blast. [...]
According to the Washington Post report, Mueller removed the agent months ago specifically to protect the investigation against accusations against bias.
As the Trump tweet notes, the president received his information via Fox & Friends, his go-to cable news source.
Trump’s tweets come hours after he also attacked his own Justice Department.
This comes just one day after Trump appears to have admitted to the crime of obstruction of justice on Twitter over the firing of Mike Flynn:
President Trump tweeted Saturday that he fired former national security adviser Michael Flynn because Flynn lied to the FBI, as well as to Vice President Mike Pence.
“I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI,” the president wrote.
This is a brand new version of events. Until now, the White House has claimed that Trump fired Flynn just because he lied to Pence.
According to Trump’s own tweet, he would have known Flynn had lied to the FBI at the time Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation into Flynn, assuring him Flynn had done nothing wrong.
