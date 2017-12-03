Trump Attacks Comey, Mueller Investigation In Yet Another Early Morning Twitter Rampage

Fox has been in full fledged freakout mode over the news that special counsel Robert Mueller "removed one of the FBI's top Russian counterintelligence experts from his team of investigators after an internal investigation found messages he sent that could be interpreted as showing political bias for Hillary Clinton and against President Donald Trump."

Trump's defenders have been using the news to try to discredit the entire investigation, and Trump was more than happy to follow their lead this morning: Trump attacks ‘tainted and dishonest’ FBI and Comey in early morning Twitter blast:

Two days after work done by FBI investigators led former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to plead guilty to felony charges, President Donald Trump attacked the agency by calling it “tainted” in an early morning Twitter blast. [...] According to the Washington Post report, Mueller removed the agent months ago specifically to protect the investigation against accusations against bias. As the Trump tweet notes, the president received his information via Fox & Friends, his go-to cable news source. Trump’s tweets come hours after he also attacked his own Justice Department.

Tainted (no, very dishonest?) FBI “agent’s role in Clinton probe under review.” Led Clinton Email probe. @foxandfriends Clinton money going to wife of another FBI agent in charge. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters - worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Report: “ANTI-TRUMP FBI AGENT LED CLINTON EMAIL PROBE” Now it all starts to make sense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

This comes just one day after Trump appears to have admitted to the crime of obstruction of justice on Twitter over the firing of Mike Flynn: