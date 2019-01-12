Trump Gets An Early Start (4 A.M.!) Rage-Tweeting About NY Times FBI Story

Trump went ballistic this morning and rage-tweeted his way through the newest NY Times blockbuster report that says he's the subject of a counterintelligence investigation after he fired James Comey. Forget that this is all because of Trump's own actions and words about Russia.
As Red Painter writes, "After Trump fired James Comey -- the FBI was so concerned by the Trump's behavior that they "began investigating whether he had been working on behalf of Russia against American interests."
Trump's whole and only strategy has been to continually attack the credibility of the FBI, James Comey and anyone involved with Mueller's investigations. He's hired on Rudy Giuliani to be a TV attack dog to further advance the idea that Robert Mueller is really the corrupt one — not him or members of his presidential campaign.
Donald's insanity started at 4 in the morning. Who does that?
There's a reason Paul Manafort met with a Russian operative in a foreign country and handed him private internal polling information that was not available to the public. I'd surmise it was to get help to target certain areas in the U.S. they felt needed help.
I didn't realize The Americans on FX was based on a soon-to-become-real event, the 2016 presidential election.
On Friday, CNN's Dana Bash said this report was so explosive, "The notion of investigating a president of the United States, to see if an American president is working for the Russians is just -- it’s almost too much to wrap your mind around." (6:53 mark in the video)
