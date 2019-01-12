Trump Gets An Early Start (4 A.M.!) Rage-Tweeting About NY Times FBI Story

Trump went ballistic this morning and rage-tweeted his way through the newest NY Times blockbuster report that says he's the subject of a counterintelligence investigation after he fired James Comey. Forget that this is all because of Trump's own actions and words about Russia.

As Red Painter writes, "After Trump fired James Comey -- the FBI was so concerned by the Trump's behavior that they "began investigating whether he had been working on behalf of Russia against American interests."

Trump's whole and only strategy has been to continually attack the credibility of the FBI, James Comey and anyone involved with Mueller's investigations. He's hired on Rudy Giuliani to be a TV attack dog to further advance the idea that Robert Mueller is really the corrupt one — not him or members of his presidential campaign.

Donald's insanity started at 4 in the morning. Who does that?

Wow, just learned in the Failing New York Times that the corrupt former leaders of the FBI, almost all fired or forced to leave the agency for some very bad reasons, opened up an investigation on me, for no reason & with no proof, after I fired Lyin’ James Comey, a total sleaze! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

...Funny thing about James Comey. Everybody wanted him fired, Republican and Democrat alike. After the rigged & botched Crooked Hillary investigation, where she was interviewed on July 4th Weekend, not recorded or sworn in, and where she said she didn’t know anything (a lie),.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

....the FBI was in complete turmoil (see N.Y. Post) because of Comey’s poor leadership and the way he handled the Clinton mess (not to mention his usurpation of powers from the Justice Department). My firing of James Comey was a great day for America. He was a Crooked Cop...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

.....who is being totally protected by his best friend, Bob Mueller, & the 13 Angry Democrats - leaking machines who have NO interest in going after the Real Collusion (and much more) by Crooked Hillary Clinton, her Campaign, and the Democratic National Committee. Just Watch!

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

I have been FAR tougher on Russia than Obama, Bush or Clinton. Maybe tougher than any other President. At the same time, & as I have often said, getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. I fully expect that someday we will have good relations with Russia again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

Lyin’ James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter S and his lover, agent Lisa Page, & more, all disgraced and/or fired and caught in the act. These are just some of the losers that tried to do a number on your President. Part of the Witch Hunt. Remember the “insurance policy?” This is it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

There's a reason Paul Manafort met with a Russian operative in a foreign country and handed him private internal polling information that was not available to the public. I'd surmise it was to get help to target certain areas in the U.S. they felt needed help.

I didn't realize The Americans on FX was based on a soon-to-become-real event, the 2016 presidential election.

On Friday, CNN's Dana Bash said this report was so explosive, "The notion of investigating a president of the United States, to see if an American president is working for the Russians is just -- it’s almost too much to wrap your mind around." (6:53 mark in the video)