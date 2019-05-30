Politics
While Rage-Tweeting Over Mueller Statement, Trump Accidentally Tells Truth

Trump says it's not his fault Russia helped him get elected -- admitting their help for the first time.
By Susie Madrak
Image from: YouTube.com

Look at that. He's gone from saying the Russians had nothing to do with his win to saying "It's not my fault!" Progress, I guess:


