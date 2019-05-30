While Rage-Tweeting Over Mueller Statement, Trump Accidentally Tells Truth

Look at that. He's gone from saying the Russians had nothing to do with his win to saying "It's not my fault!" Progress, I guess:
The Greatest Presidential Harassment in history. After spending $40,000,000 over two dark years, with unlimited access, people, resources and cooperation, highly conflicted Robert Mueller would have brought charges, if he had ANYTHING, but there were no charges to bring!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019
Russia, Russia, Russia! That’s all you heard at the beginning of this Witch Hunt Hoax...And now Russia has disappeared because I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected. It was a crime that didn’t exist. So now the Dems and their partner, the Fake News Media,.....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019
Even as he denies wrongdoing, Trump acknowledges that Russia aided his campaign: "I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected."
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) May 30, 2019
“Russia helping me get elected” - Trump admits it & still doesn’t get it. Mueller discussed Russia at length yesterday & if @POTUS had nothing to do with Russia, why did he call on them for emails? Why did @DonaldJTrumpJr take meeting w/Russians offering dirt? pic.twitter.com/hrWtDMtBTv
— Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) May 30, 2019
After tweeting 20 minutes ago that he had no role in “Russia helping me to get elected,” President Trump now tells reporters Russia did not help him get elected.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 30, 2019