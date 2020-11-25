Politics
Golf, Sitting On The Can, And Rage Tweeting, All Day Long

NYTimes is shocked at what we all knew.
By Tengrain
Image from: Bruce388

Not that this is really news to us, but the NYTimes seems shocked to learn that Prznint Stupid does nothing but sit on the can and rage tweet all day:

“In the three weeks since Election Day, President Trump’s most visible presence has been on Twitter. Since Nov. 3, he has posted some 550 tweets — about three-quarters of which attempted to undermine the integrity of the 2020 election results”

“As Mr. Trump’s attacks continue, the coronavirus pandemic rages on, worse than ever. At least 24,000 people in the United States have died from Covid in the past three weeks.”

“Mr. Trump’s public calendar, meanwhile, has been remarkably light, especially relative to his pre-election schedule, when he often attended multiple campaign rallies in a single day.”

Some thoughts: Last Month, Prznint Stupid’s former Stupidest Lawyer Michael Cohen famously predicted that Lord Damp Nut would:

President Donald Trump may leave the White House for next month’s Christmas break and never return, according to his former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen.

But it’s not because Trump plans to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if there’s no concession speech at all,” Cohen told MSNBC’s Alex Witt on Sunday. “My theory is that Christmastime he heads to Mar-a-Lago and I don’t believe he comes back to Washington. I think he stays at Mar-a-Lago all the way through the inauguration.”

He totally got the concession thing right, and I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if he’s right about the retreat to Merde-a-Lardo.

The crack reporters at the NYTimes will be shocked, of course. Looking at you, Haberman.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

