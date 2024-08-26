New York Times Ridiculed For 'Trump Can Win On Character' Op-Ed

The guest essay by the National Review's Rich Lowry was greeted with disgust online.
New York Times Ridiculed For 'Trump Can Win On Character' Op-Ed
Credit: Screenshot
By Ed ScarceAugust 26, 2024

"The article has drawn sharp criticism and mockery, with many finding the idea that Trump—often criticised for his own character and behaviour—could win a race based on character to be deeply ironic."

No shit.

Source: Tribune

The New York Times recently published an op-ed by Rich Lowry that has sparked widespread ridicule online.

Titled "Trump Can Win on Character," the piece argues that former President Donald Trump’s best strategy for winning the 2024 election lies in attacking Vice President Kamala Harris's character.

Lowry, who is the editor-in-chief of the conservative National Review, suggests that Trump should focus on portraying Harris as "weak, a phony, and uninterested in the country or the middle class" to gain an advantage.

The article has drawn sharp criticism and mockery, with many finding the idea that Trump—often criticised for his own character and behaviour—could win a race based on character to be deeply ironic.

Ridicule ensued, with more than a few comparing The New York Times to The Onion.

