Vanity Fair's journalist Chris Whipple shot down White House criticisms that his article was biased, while taking Susie Wiles out of context to make her look bad because he has recordings of their interviews.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt whined that Whipple didn't include all the nice things Wiles said. Poor baby.

Overall, there is much praise, but I doubt many Trump cabinet members even read the two-part piece.

Much of the administration's attacks were tepid because they couldn't refute a single word of her interview.

Readers want an insider's look at the White House without the craven glorification of Trump by his sycophantic cabinet members.

And they got it.

HOST: You hearing the claims there that this was things taken out of context, were they? WHIPPLE: Well, look, I mean, when you hear words like out of context and omissions and framing, what that tells you right away is that you are absolutely, you have hit the target. They have nothing, they literally have not challenged a single assertion or fact in the piece. And so to me, this reminds me of Ben Bradley during the Watergate days who talked about non-denial denials. This is a classic non-denial denial. They're not contesting any of the substance of the piece because they know it's true. HOST: Is that because you recorded the interviews? And every interview was recorded, everything is on tape. And so they know that they just can't go there.

The idiot known as Peter Navarro said Susie Wiles' quotes, especially those opposing his tariffs, were not her own. Whipple knows he has rock-solid proof of everything he wrote. The man has been doing this for decades. Navarro, on the other hand, has been lying for Trump since forever.