'Good Idea': Sean Hannity Offers To Conduct Interview Of Trump For Mueller

Sean Hannity has just the plan to right the wrongs to the biggest victim of our justice system ever, Donald Trump: Let Hannity or Rush Limbaugh interview Dear Leader instead of special counsel Robert Mueller – because questions from one of Trump's biggest, loudest supporters is just what the country needs in investigating whether or not the Trump campaign helped Russia interfere in our 2016 election.

In last night’s edition of the never-ending whine about poor widdle Trump that has become the Hannity show, Hannity said

:“And just like Hillary Clinton's interview … Trump's interview should be conducted not under oath, not recorded, not be transcribed, and the exoneration written months in advance. And oh, yes, someone with a pro-Trump bias, let's say, me, I will conduct the questioning.... How about Rush, or the great one, Mark Levin? Good idea.”

It’s easy to laugh at this ridiculous comparison of Hannity and his right-wing pals to FBI agents and career prosecutors in the Department of Justice. But there’s something extremely sinister in this suggestion, even if you think Hillary Clinton got away with a crime: Hannity has completely devalued the need for being versed in the law and our system of justice and is suggesting that falling in line with right-wing thinking is the single-most important qualification for "fairness."

Hannity went on to say:

“None of this is going to happen. We know that. We now know, sadly, in America, we have a two-tier justice system. We don't have equal justice under the law, equal application of our laws.”

Again, it’s laughable to think of gold-plated Trump, currently holding the most powerful job in the world, as a victim of the U.S. justice system. Especially since he sure looks like someone in cahoots with a foreign enemy. Even Trey Gowdy thinks Trump and his team should shut up and let the Mueller investigation go forward: If you’re innocent, act like it, was Gowdy's message. His point was that Trump's attacks on the investigation looks like the tactic of somebody who is guilty, not innocent.

But again, there’s something more disturbing underlying Hannity's sentiment. Criminal justice reform is an important issue in this country, one that has bipartisan support. It's designed to help those without the money, the platform and the power and who suffer far more under our system than Trump probably will, even if he winds up in jail.

When was the last time Hannity ever showed any concern about those real victims? Certainly not in this show.

Yet Hannity holds himself up as a friend to the underdog – even as he bought up distressed properties from a fraudster, took advantage of HUD policies without disclosing his interest during a friendly interview with the HUD secretary, jacked up rents on his blue-collar tenants and more than quadrupled the evictions.

Watch Hannity try to pull the wool over our eyes again above, from the May 1, 2018 Hannity.

Originally published at Newshounds,us

Editor's Note:Perhaps this was one of those "concerted efforts" Shep Smith was referring to the following day.