Shep Smith Observes 'Concerted Effort' To Influence Trump's Mueller Probe Decisions Via Fox News

Shepard Smith is always one to come up with some new and actually honest observation about Donald Trump, his legal woes, his political strategies, and how Fox News fits in.

During a discussion about Trump's options with Reuters reporter Jeff Mason on whether he will testify to the Mueller team in connection with the Special Counsel's probe, Smith astutely observed that Trump's lawyers aren't the only ones giving him advice.

"There appears to be a concerted effort," Smith said, "To put a bunch of people on television and to say into the television like this channel, 'Don't do it, Mr. president. Don't do it. Don't go up there, don't do it. We know you want to. Don't do it, You can't do it.'"

I especially like the "concerted effort" part of that observation. Of course there is. Everyone knows that the way to get Trump's attention is to speak to him via Fox News. The only question is the hierarchy. Does Hannity carry more weight than Fox & Friends, say? Or vice versa? Does Ingraham even count? Tucker? Which shows guarantee you'll deliver the message?

And most importantly, who is behind the "concerted effort?"