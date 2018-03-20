Trump’s Lawyers Turn Over Documents To Mueller Team In An Effort To Limit Scope Of In-Person Interview

In the ongoing dance between Trump's lawyers and the Special Counsel's office, we have a new step: handing over answers to specific questions regarding key events. The Washington Post is reporting that Trump's attorneys have provided Bob Mueller's office with "written descriptions that chronicle key moments under investigation."

Their goal? Limiting the scope of the in person interview. Why? Because their client is a man who has zero relationship with the truth and can't stay focused long enough to formulate a clear thought. Oh, and he's a liar. A big old lying liar lyingpants.

Trump's team is desperately hoping that this move will allow them to seriously limit any interview. But will it work? Nah. Mueller already knows the answers to all of the questions he is asking. He is just confirming how easily Trump and his team will lie.

Meanwhile, Trump has been saying he is “chomping at the bit” to sit down for an interview with Mueller, probably because he has such an insanely ridiculous belief that he can lie or sweet talk his way out of any questions.

Trump, for his part, has been flipping out on twitter, naming Mueller is in his latest ranting tweets.

The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added...does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

He also ranted that the investigation is a "WITCH HUNT!!!"

Mueller's office had no comment, but Trump's attorney, John Dowd said: “We have very constructive, productive communications with the special counsel and his colleagues."

So what was in the documents provided to Mueller? The Washington Post reports that they include "summaries of internal White House memos and contemporaneous correspondence about events Mueller is investigating, including the ousters of national security adviser Michael Flynn and FBI Director James B. Comey. The documents describe the White House players involved and the president’s actions."

Flynn. Comey. Obstruction of Justice. Interesting. Let's see when the interview happens. The dramatic increase in Trump's direct tweets attacking Mueller speaks to sooner versus later.