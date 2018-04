Another day, another series of rage tweets from the so-called president.

He can't spell Zucker.

Check out the fact that you can’t get a job at ratings challenged @CNN unless you state that you are totally anti-Trump? Little Jeff Zuker, whose job is in jeopardy, is not having much fun lately. They should clean up and strengthen CNN and get back to honest reporting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

He has to take a swipe at "cheatin'" Obama (not cheating at being a better president, by a lot, though.)

Thank you to Rasmussen for the honest polling. Just hit 50%, which is higher than Cheatin’ Obama at the same time in his Administration. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

And he seems to be obsessed with being wrong about Amazon's "cost" to the US Postal Service:

I am right about Amazon costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy. Amazon should pay these costs (plus) and not have them bourne by the American Taxpayer. Many billions of dollars. P.O. leaders don’t have a clue (or do they?)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

CNN punched back:

Once again, false. The personal political beliefs of CNN's employees are of no interest to us. Their pursuit of the truth is our only concern. Also, Jeff's last name is spelled Z-U-C-K-E-R. Those are the facts. #FactsFirst🍎 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 3, 2018

As for “challenged,” CNN just finished its second highest rated first quarter in the past nine years. Those are the facts. #FactsFirst🍎 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 3, 2018

History is not going to be kind to this thin-skinned lazy lying sexist paranoid Fox News-believing dope.