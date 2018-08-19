Rudy Giuliani Freaks Out Over Mueller Interview: 'Truth Isn't Truth'

Attorney Rudy Giuliani insisted on Sunday that evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians can not be taken at face value because "truth isn't truth."

During an interview on NBC's Meet the Press, Giuliani complained that special counsel Robert Mueller was taking too long to finish his investigation.

"Can't you speed up Mueller's report and can't you have more credibility about getting Mueller's report if you get the president to sit down with him?" NBC host Chuck Todd posited.

"Get the word credibility out of it. We have plenty of credibility," Giuliani snapped. "It is a week and a half later and they have not responded to our letter. Now, don't tell me that we're delaying this if they are spending a week and a half getting back to us."

"You believe this is on them?" Todd pressed. "That you guys have not delayed the interviewing, delayed the negotiations?"

"Yes," the president's lawyer insisted. "What I have to tell you is, look, I am not going to be rushed into having him testify so he gets trapped into perjury. When you tell me that, you know, he should testify because he is going to tell the truth and he shouldn't worry, that's silly because it's somebody's version of the truth. Not the truth."

"Truth is truth," Todd pointed out.

"No, it isn't truth. Truth isn't truth," Giuliani replied.

"Truth is a truth, Mr. Mayor," Todd insisted. "This is going to become a bad meme."

"Don't do this to me!" Giuliani demanded, mocking Todd's facial expression.

"Don't do 'truth isn't truth' to me," Todd fired back.