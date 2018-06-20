Rudy Giuliani Smears Mueller: 'Investigate The Investigators!'

Using the IG report that cleared the FBI of bias on the Clinton email investigation, Rudy Giuliani claimed Mueller's investigation has been so tainted by bias that it can't be trusted.

Rudy joined Fox News' America's Newsroom and told co-host Bill Hemmer that he believes there are at least two other members of the special counsel that hold similar biases to Peter Strzok.

Rudy said, "This is infected with a bias of major proportions from the beginning by Strzok and it seems like it is and he left behind some of his cohorts."

He continued, "We believe maybe two of the people with similar biases expressed in the texts are presently working on the investigation."

"If that's the case how can you trust anything they are doing in this investigation?"

To make these allegations, Giuliani is either receiving leaked information from his FBI friends or he is just lying.

As we all know, law enforcement heavily votes Republican. In this The 2016 POLICE Presidential Poll, 84% polled said they'd vote for Trump.

Hemmer said that Mueller could work through the case and determine what carries a bias and does.

Rudy said, "Wow!," and then cackled like an idiot.

Giuliani makes believe the entirety of those Strzok texts represent the same views of almost every member of Mueller's team, a preposterous idea.

It would be nice to read all the personal texts from the pro-Trump FBI agents.



"We have to investigate investigators in order to determine if it's a valid investigation," Rudy demanded.

In a nutshell here's what the Trump team wants: Disregard all the indictments and guilty pleas that have come from the Mueller investigation as long as they continue to do their job, and instead only investigate the FBI agents that have been tasked with looking into the Trump campaign,

This is ludicrous. Lying liars will always lie.

"I don't think we've seen anything like this before in the history of the Justice Department or the FBI."

He then claimed that James Comey was going to prison.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Rudy is deflecting from his own problems. We know he received leaks from rogue elements inside the FBI and among the retirees. We know he took those leaks to Fox News and teased them to viewers. And we know that there was pressure on Comey as a result to send the letter to Congress that ultimately tossed the election to Trump.

Rudy will go to jail before a feather is laid on James Comey.