Chuck Todd To Rudy Giuliani: Trump Will Sit Down With Vladimir Putin So 'Why Is He Afraid' Of Mueller?

NBC host Chuck Todd on Sunday cornered Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani by asking why Donald Trump is more "afraid" of meeting with special counsel Robert Mueller than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"What’s the president afraid of?" Todd asked during a Sunday interview. "He’s not afraid to sit down with Kim Jong-un or Vladimir Putin. Why is he afraid to sit down with Robert Mueller?"

"The president is anxious to testify because he knows he’s done nothing wrong," Giuliani insisted. "It’s us, his lawyers, who have real hesitation about it. Look how biased the people who started this investigation were."

"You think Robert Mueller is a biased man?" Todd pressed.

"I think he is surrounded by biased people. Almost exclusively," Trump's attorney replied. "The FBI agent who said, 'You have to stop Trump.' I mean, has there will been an investigation of this magnitude with such obvious indications of extreme, disgusting bias, with totally corrupts the process? Can I expect these people to be objective about Donald Trump?"

Todd reminded Giuliani that the FBI agent in question, Peter Strzok, was fired by Mueller.

"He put him on the team," Giuliani complained, ignoring that Strzok was removed from the team in a matter of weeks and has not been part of the team for almost a year now.