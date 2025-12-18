Kash Patel Gives Real Wives Interview Instead Of Directing The FBI

FBI director Kash Patel continues to smear the name of the office he holds, makes himself appear foolish, feckless and more interested in clicks and views than protecting the American people with his latest podcast adventure with Katie Miller and his singer girlfriend Alexis Wilkins.

Patel whined that he has received criticism for using federal planes to see his girlfriend perform because he's not allowed to fly commercial. Well then, book your own first class flights with your own money if you want to see Ms. Wilkins.

The American people do not have to fund your trysts.

"So the other question is, and I'm sure you get this a lot, where's her ring?" Miller asked. "It's definitely coming, so I wouldn't worry about it," Patel replied.

Biting commentary. This small quote explains Patel's infatuation with the media.

PATEL: There's no timeline. And the other thing is the media is not gonna dictate the speed at which this relationship moves. We've been together for three years now, and we know where we're going, and we're building a life together, so we're gonna do it on our timeline.

How the fuck is the media going to dictate if and when you ask your girlfriend to marry you?

What is bizarre is that Patel looks just as uptight, stiff, and clueless speaking to Stephen Miller's wife as he does during his ridiculous press conferences.

You are the FBI Director, act like one. Focus on the job instead of rushing to social media or the microphone and give the public wrong information.

Hopefully, he will follow Bingo Bongo out the door next.

Neal Pollack writes, "Instead, we have Kash Patel, acting like a secondary character on The Real Housewives of Pennsylvania Avenue, hemming and hawing about when he’s going to put a ring on it. This is the FBI Director we’re talking about here. He doesn’t “date”. We don’t need to know whether or not he got to second base last night. Find the killer. Indict the bad guys. Save speculations about your “special relationship” with a non-Mossad agent for the biographers."