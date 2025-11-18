'He Wants Us Dead': Dem Facing Threats Slams Kash Patel For Diverting FBI To Girlfriend

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) lashed out at FBI Director Kash Patel for refusing to protect Democratic lawmakers facing death threats while using agents to protect his girlfriend.

According to MS NOW, Patel assigned elite SWAT agents to protect his girlfriend, country music singer Alexis Wilkins. The FBI director has also come under fire for using a $600 million government jet for a "date night" with Wilkins.

"I don't want anything to happen to @FBIDirectorKash or his girlfriend. Protect her if she's threatened," Swalwell explained on Monday. "It's just F'd up that he REFUSES to protect me and my kids from MULTIPLE specific death threats. Same for other Dem colleagues. Can only conclude he wants us dead."

In a previous letter to the Justice Department, Swalwell noted that Attorney General Pam Bondi had promised to step up the protection of elected officials after the murder of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

"We have a number of direct specific threats to me and my kids that have not been prosecuted, and we were sent letters saying they would not be prosecuted," Swalwell complained. "I don't want to be treated any better or worse than anyone else, but my fear at this point is that because I have been a critic, and I am someone who holds the president accountable, is that the DOJ is simply not going after people who threaten me."