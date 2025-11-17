Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Being Protected By FBI’s SWAT Team

The rot, the absolute corruption of this administration that just doesn't seem to care about appearances or how they spend taxpayer money, is nothing short of breathtaking.

This latest embarrassment comes just weeks after it was revealed that Patel was using a government jet to make frequent stops in Nashville. Patel had a senior FBI official sacked after that information was leaked.

Kash Patel's relationship with the 27-year-old country singer and influencer continues to raise eyebrows. "This is a clear abuse of position and misuse of government resources,” said Christopher O’Leary, a former senior FBI agent.

Source: NBC News



FBI Director Kash Patel’s country music performer girlfriend currently enjoys the protection of an FBI security detail to shield her from potential threats, prompting concerns that the arrangement may delay law enforcement from responding to other incidents, two people with direct knowledge tell MS NOW. Alexis Wilkins, Patel’s girlfriend, has a security detail made up of elite FBI agents usually assigned to a SWAT team in the FBI field office in Nashville, where Wilkins spends time for her work. She and Patel first met in Nashville and while they travel together at times, they do not share a residence. Patel often travels to Washington for work but keeps a legal residence in Las Vegas. People familiar with FBI security protocols said they were unaware of any instance in which the girlfriends of top FBI officials received government-staffed security details. Former FBI Director Christopher Wray’s wife Helen received a security detail; she lived with Wray in their home in Atlanta. SWAT team agents on a detail with Wilkins would presumably be unable to respond or delayed in responding to crises that might develop in their territory, such as mass shootings or terror attacks, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security matters. An FBI spokesman did not respond to MS NOW requests for comment.