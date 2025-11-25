Kash Patel Freaks Out After SWAT Team Leaves His GF Alone At NRA Event

You know, I'd like to see some documentation, because I can't imagine who these people are who want to kill his girlfriend. MAGA? Unlikely. Liberals? Even more unlikely. A pathologically insecure man who wants to use the power of his office to impress his girlfriend? I think we've got it! 13WHAM.com:

WASHINGTON (TNDD) — FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly was enraged after a SWAT team he assigned to watch his girlfriend, ditched her during her performance of the national anthem at a National Rifle Association convention.

Patel is dating Alexis Wilkins, 27, who is also a country singer. He gave her a SWAT team to shadow her back in April, according to The New York Times.

When Wilkins performed the national anthem during the NRA convention in Georgia, agents left before the event was over after scouting it to make sure it was safe.

After Patel found out the agents left early, he reportedly ripped into them, according to The Daily Mail.

It was announced that Wilkins got security due to a massive amount of death threats.