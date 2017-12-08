BREAKING: Someone Tried To Give Wikileaks Docs To Trump Campaign

Breaking news this morning: CNN reports that Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and other people in the Trump organization received an email last September that offered a decryption key and website address for hacked WikiLeaks documents, according to an email provided to congressional investigators.

The email was sent two months after the DNC's hacked emails were made public, and one month before WikiLeaks began leaking John Podesta's hacked emails.

The email came less than three weeks before WikiLeaks itself messaged Trump Jr. and began an exchange of direct messages on Twitter. Trump Jr. told investigators he had no recollection of the September email.

Congressional investigators are trying to ascertain whether the individual who sent the September email is legitimate and whether it shows additional efforts by WikiLeaks to connect with Trump's son and others on the Trump campaign. The email also indicated that the Trump campaign could access records from former Secretary of State Colin Powell, whose hacked emails were made public by a Russian front group 10 days later.

Trump Jr. says he doesn't remember the email and didn't act on them. (Whether he opened it is easily verified by Mueller.)

Former U.S. attorney Renato Mariotti said on Twitter that the email may indicate a previous agreement to use the documents: