Fox's Gregg Jarrett: Mueller Probe Is Illegitimate! FBI Acting Like Old KGB!

In another effort to delegitimize Robert Mueller's special counsel, Fox News' Gregg Jarrett called the investigations "illegitimate and corrupt" and said the FBI is acting like the "old KGB" to be used like a political weapon.

These are the lengths conservative commenters and Trump apologists are trying to taint the special counsel to defend the Trump administration from breaking the law.

It's truly laughable, but still dangerous. There's a percentage of people that follow Trump blindly and are glued to Fox News and Sean Hannity.

Hannity laid out all "his facts" about Mueller and the FBI agent that was removed from Mueller's special counsel for an anti-Trump text months ago.

Can you imagine why Hannity does not like biased FBI agents anymore? They were fine when the target was Hillary Clinton.

Sean then asked Gregg Jarrett for a comment and the Foxer wins the tin foil hat segment of the day.

Jarret replied, "I think we now know that the Mueller investigation is illegitimate and corrupt. And Mueller has been using the FBI as a political weapon. And the FBI has become America's secret police. Secret surveillance, wiretapping, intimidation, harassment and threats. It's like the old KGB that comes for you in the dark of the night banging through your door."

That certainly was a mouthful of fetid fecal matter.

Hannity jumped in and said, "This is not a game, this is not hyperbole you are using here."

Of course not. It's all so real. They then played a "who's on first" thingy.

Jarret continued, "No. Ask Paul Manafort. They came for him and broke through his front door in the darkness of night.

Hannity, "And if it can happen to him?"

Jarrett, "It can happen to all of us. Absolutely. The FBI is a shadow government now. It has become highly politicized now."

I'm so scared. If Mueller's Stasi could target a poor soul like Paul Manafort, they are coming for you too!!!I

Hannity suggested that the vast majority of the FBI are good people, except, of course, anyone investigating the Trump administration.