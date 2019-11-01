Napolitano Makes Fox And Friends Sad: Schiff Is 'Following The Rules'

Once again Fox and Friends invites Judge Napolitano to sit on the couch and deliver the bad news and pesky facts.

The three Fox and Friends Trump apologists sat quietly befuddled as Napolitano explained to them how Ken Starr investigated Bill Clinton in secret the entire time before handing off his grand jury testimony to House Republicans.

The three propagandists sat mute while Fox News Senior legal analyst explained that Adam Schiff is following the rules of impeachment Republicans changed in 2015.

Steve Doocy then whined that there's nothing fair about Congress' rules, calling them screwy.

"Rules are written in 2015 when Republicans controlled Congress."

Napolitano noted that the rules they wrote (when impeaching Bill Clinton) are coming back to haunt the Republicans. "Nothing was used against Bill Clinton that came from Ken Starr that wasn't at some point filtered through the public, so that the president's lawyers can challenge it. That's what this procedure permits." said the judge.

Brian Kilmeade whined that Republicans cannot call their own witnesses and Napolitano explained that's how the Republicans wanted it. Congressman Schiff is not making up these rules.