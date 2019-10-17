Karma For Republicans: Clinton Rules Apply To Trump Impeachment

Andrew Napolitano reminded Fox and Friends viewers (those who don't change the channel when he appears because they don't watch TV that doesn't comport with the brainwashing they get the rest of the show) that Republicans wrote the rules on impeachment proceedings during the Bill Clinton years. Uh oh.

ANDREW NAPOLITANO: ...the White House lawyers, "You can't issue a subpoena until there's a vote." Well, the Republicans changed the rules when John Boehner was Speaker of the House, allowing each individual committee to issue subpoenas, without a House-wide vote. So those subpoenas are valid, and people who resist them, ignore them, put them in a drawer, do so at their peril. If you get a subpoena that asks for something that you don't think you should have to produce, you have to challenge the subpoena, you can't ignore it.

It's so much worse than that.

And Whitewater Travelgate Vince Foster as well as a thousand little subpoenas from Dan Burton but I've only got 280 characters. pic.twitter.com/xBUhqgHPus — Frances Langum (@bluegal) October 11, 2019

Two people who couldn't stop screaming BenghaziBenghaziBenghazi Solyndra Fast and Furious Uranium One Christmas card lists tan suit Seth Rich baby parts her emails Sydney Blumenthal and the tarmac NOW want due process? He's corrupting the 2020 election in plain sight! pic.twitter.com/Ow8PogkPBt — Frances Langum (@bluegal) September 25, 2019

Republicans are living in a big world of KARMA these days. They greased the skids when they were in power, and now whine about "the process" when their GUILTY president self-impeaches on the White House driveway.