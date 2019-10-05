Napolitano: Trump’s ‘Reckless' Behavior Merits Impeachment

In a devastating editorial, accompanied by a devastating video, Fox News’ senior judicial analyst, Andrew Napolitano blasted Donald Trump’s “dangerous” behavior that he suggested was either trampling on the Constitution or too ignorant to understand it. Yikes!

On Fox News.com, Napolitano wrote:

The president’s allusions to violence are palpably dangerous. They will give cover to crazies who crave violence, as other intemperate words of his have done. His words have already produced offers of "bounties" in return for outing and finding the whistleblower. Trump also suggested that his impeachment would produce a second American Civil War. This language is a dog whistle to the deranged. […] For heaven's sake, Trump was just investigated by Mueller for two-and-a-half tumultuous years for allegedly bringing the Russian government into the 2016 election and now he has attempted in one phone call to bring the Ukrainian government into the 2020 election! Does he understand the laws he has sworn to uphold? It was to remedy just such reckless, constitutionally destructive behavior that impeachment was intended.

In an equally scorching video, Napolitano ran through the sequence of events surrounding Trump’s now-infamous July phone call to the president of Ukraine. Then:

That was a violation of federal law. That is an impeachable offense. That is what the Democrats are seeking to investigate. NAPOLITANO: He held up that [Congressionally appropriated aid to Ukraine] and instead asked for a favor which arguably was for his political campaign.That is what the Democrats are seeking to investigate. A lot of this is surrounded by confusing arguments. Who was worse, Joe Biden or Donald Trump? These arguments are made by the president’s supporters. Many of his supporters are people of good will, who wish him well and wish that the impeachment would go away. But wishing the impeachment to go away will not make it go away.

Napolitano also took this obvious swipe at Rudy Giuliani and/or Joseph diGenova:

NAPOLITANO: Instead of a frenetic lawyer on television, trying to make Joe Biden look worse, the president should present a principled defense, if he has one. Because the Democrats have a lot of evidence against him.

But don’t expect the prime time hosts to give any credence to Fox’s own legal expert.

Meanwhile, watch Napolitano’s scorching commentary above, from Fox News Digital’s October 2, 2019 Judge Napolitano’s Chambers.

Published with permission of Newshounds.us