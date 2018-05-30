Napolitano Scoffs At Trump's 'Spygate' Claims: Standard Operating Procedure

State-run Tv gave us an unusual one-two punch yesterday, First Trey Gowdy and then Andrew Napolitano called out Trump for misrepresenting lying about the FBI's role in investigating alleged actual Russian ties to Trump's campaign. Martha McCallum looked understandably perplexed.

One wonders what their viewers think when they hear such things, completely contrary to the sort of bullshit Hannity, Carlson, and Ingraham spew every night in primetime.

Napolitano continued the trope about Trump not knowing anything about it, and it all being an innocent mistake inviting Russian involvement into their campaign, but hey, these things happen.

No they don't. Or at least they didn't. before Trump came along.

Source: Real Clear Politics