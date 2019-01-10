Judge Napolitano Settles The 'Collusion' Question: Manafort Colluded

There's no point in tweeting "No Collusion!" anymore. There WAS collusion/conspiracy with the campaign chairman of the Trump campaign. Now it's just a matter of asking under oath which Trumps knew this was going on.

Judge Napolitano settled the question of whether this was a conspiracy against the United States. It was. Now, it comes down to the age-old Watergate question: "What did the so-called president know and when did he know it?"

“This shows that Bob Mueller can demonstrate to a court, without the testimony of Paul Manafort, that the campaign had a connection to Russian intelligence, and the connection involved information going from the campaign to the Russians,” he continued. “The question is, was this in return for a promise of something from the Russians, and did the candidate, now the president, know about it.”

“And would that be conspiracy?” Smith asked.

“The crime would be to receive something of value from a foreign person, or government, during a campaign. Whether or not the thing of value arrives, the agreement is what is the crime. There was apparently an agreement between the campaign’s manager and this Russian oligarch. What the oligarch did with the material we gave him, who the campaign manager Paul Manafort spoke to in the campaign, Bob Mueller yet to reveal." said Napolitano.

“This is collusion, though,” Smith said. “Collusion isn’t a crime, but this would be collusion.”

“The crime is conspiracy, the agreement, collusion is a nonlegal term.” Napolitano said, but agreed that Manafort’s actions “would fit into that category.”

He also pointed out that the new information destroys Trump’s talking point that the crimes Manafort was convicted of all occurred years before the campaign. “This event that has been outlined in these court papers occurred during the campaign,” Napolitano said.

Looks like Mueller has his "smocking gun"!