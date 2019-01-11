Rudy Giuliani Continues His Pathetic Whining

Trump's television legal mouthpiece Rudy Giuliani gave two incredibly myopic interviews in consecutive days, putting foot in mouth again and returning as the butt of all jokes.

After the blockbuster news the Trump's former campaign chairman met with Russians to give them internal polling data, Rudy ignored the conspiracy/collusion aspect of this meeting.

Robert Mueller is investigating this very issue, but Rudy claimed Manafort did nothing wrong by meeting with Russian intelligence and handing out information.

Giuliani was interviewed by The NY Daily News and here's the best he could come up with to defend Trump against this obvious Russian hook-up:

“Polling data is not a state secret,” the former New York mayor told the Daily News in his first comment on the matter. “You can hand it out to anybody you want, nothing wrong with that.”Giuliani, who serves as President Trump’s top attorney in the special counsel investigation, added, “It’s a joke. He gave out polling data, so what?” Pressed on Kilimnik’s criminal charges and extensive ties to Russian intelligence, Giuliani conceded, “you shouldn’t be talking to people like that.” “But,” Giuliani continued, “he only gave him polling data. That’s handed out all the time. Everybody has polling data…You have to be a real jackass to not know that.”

Manafort, working for the Trump campaign for FREE, met up with a man connected to Russian intelligence in a foreign country. He handed that person presidential campaign information. Even if you had a history with that person, what kind of a jackass does this?

Why would Paul Manafort do this, for what purpose? There is no explanation for Manafort to behave in this manner except he was paid for data.

And internal polling during a campaign for any politician is not made public at the time when it is produced. Only people very close to the campaign ever see it; they plan their future strategies around it. Makes you think how close Russians were to this campaign, doesn't it?

Then today Rudy told The Hill in a phone interview "President Trump’s legal team should be allowed to “correct” special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report before Congress or the American people get the chance to read it."

This is hysterically disturbing.

“As a matter of fairness, they should show it to you — so we can correct it if they’re wrong,” said the former New York City mayor, who is a member of Trump's personal legal team. “They’re not God, after all. They could be wrong.”

Giuliani has spread more lies about Trump's team on national television than almost anyone. He's used the lazy excuse of being foggy and fuzzy about what he knows after he's called out about his use of alternative facts. Yet he believes they are in the position to correct Robert Mueller because "he's not God?"

And on Manafort, he said, “Should he have done it? No. But there’s nothing criminal about it."

It is criminal in a wider context.

The longer Mueller investigates Trump's campaign, the more desperate Rudy Giuliani has become.