COLLUSION: Trump’s Campaign Passed Election Data To Russian Intelligence

The government has finally found concrete evidence that Manafort passed along 'sensitive' campaign data to Russian intelligence.
After 5 years, we finally have CONCRETE evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign in 2016 and Russia, specifically Russian Intelligence. CNBC reports that disgraced former campaign manager for the former guy, Paul Manafort, gave Russian Intelligence Services "sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy” and that Manafort's buddy, Konstantin Kilimnik, “also sought to promote the narrative that Ukraine, not Russia, had interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election." (Full Treasury announcement here)

This information came to light as the Biden Administration announced new sanctions against Russia, Kilimnik and others in relation to the SolarWinds hack and interference in the 2020 election. Kilimnik is a "Russian and Ukrainian political consultant who worked for years with the longtime Republican political operative and consultant [Paul] Manafort" who has also "previously has been identified as a known agent for Russian intelligence services."

Oh, you don't say.

Robert Mueller attempted to find direct evidence of collusion during his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, but was unable to fully connect the dots, probably due largely to roadblocks put up by almost every single person he attempted to interview. Donald Trump has always denied that Russia helped him and will go to the grave calling it a "witch hunt." Now we know that is not true.

Collusion, proven. Will anyone see justice? Manafort was pardoned for his financial crimes. These crimes are not covered by the pardon.

