Thanks, Tucker! Fox Insanity Forces MSM To Fact Check Jan 6

Turns out this Tucker Carlson slanderous malpractice has a silver lining, after all.

Sure Tucker is implying a scapegoat for Jan 6, but he is also could be implying that FBI agents *neglected their oath* in order to support Trump. Because this was a TRUMP event. And we'll never forget that, Tucker. https://t.co/ddPxTjvnis — Crooks and Liars (@crooksandliars) June 16, 2021

As I wrote earlier this month, mainstream media outlets, and particularly local news programs, have been noticeably omitting mentions of "Republicans" and "Trump" from their "January 6 insurrection" coverage.

Media is no longer covering the "January 6 insurrection" like this. But they were a Pro-Trump Mob. Why distance the story from that? pic.twitter.com/aaGVEdZi0N — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) June 1, 2021

The passive term "January 6 insurrection" already erases the culprits. It wasn't Republicans, Trumpers, or even Oath Keepers doing the overthrow of a free and fair election, according to mainstream journalistic practice. Just "an insurrection" happened on a "date."

Here at C&L, we tag items related to the insurrection as "MAGA Sedition Riot." Because it's the MAGA's from the Trump-Republican Camp who did this. Never forget.

CNN is among the outlets who all of a sudden found it necessary to "fact check" Tucker's bald-faced lies regarding the FBI's "involvement" with the insurrection. Tucker took an illogical leap, claiming that "unindicted co-conspirators" in a court document related to Jan 6 MUST BE FBI AGENTS!!! Legal analyst Elie Honig didn't sugarcoat it, noting that Tucker Carlson's lies lifted from an unsourced, anonymous article are "a bunch of garbage":

ELIE HONIG, CNN: This is just a bunch of garbage by Tucker Carlson. He's trying to take something that prosecutors do every day in every case, and turn it into a conspiracy theory. When you're drafting an indictment, the only full names you write in the indictment, John Smith, Kate Baldwin, Elie Honig, everybody gets a generic label. And the crazy leap is, 'wow, there's some people that get the generic label. They must have been FBI. Must have been an inside job.' Co-conspirator? That cannot be an FBI agent. Anybody working for the FBI is not part of a conspiracy. They're just pretending. No prosecutor would identify anybody working for the FBI as a co-conspirator in that environment. Tucker Carlson does not have his facts straight at all.

And don't forget the Republican lawmakers' absurd efforts to pretend the REPUBLICAN mob was made up of mere "tourists," or that those attacking Capitol Police are the "real victims" here.

The Washington Post pointed out that not only is it illegal to denote FBI agents as "unindicted co-conspirators," it's highly likely that two of the unindicted co-conspirators in the cases are Oath Keepers Ryan Schaffer and Stewart Rhodes. Duh.

It's great to have the legal language and Tucker's twisting of it cleared up. But more importantly, it's essential that the mainstream media never water down the Republican Party's involvement in attempting, not just during the insurrection, but before and since that day of violence, to overthrow the will of the majority of the voters, through voter suppression bills and fake audits.

Very good detailed breakdown by @MarshallCohen of the nonsense-filled The FBI Did It conspiracy theory about the Capitol riot, which went from a bad right-wing website to Tucker Carlson to Republican members of Congress. https://t.co/hGIKuEb1y2 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 17, 2021

So thanks, Tucker Carlson, for going so far into the conspiracy theory weeds that even the mainstream media legal analysts had to acknowledge that it was a right-wing Republican mob, and not just "insurrectionists," who broke into the Capitol on January 6.