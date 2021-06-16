Weird Even For Tucker: 'FBI To Blame' For Jan 6 Insurrection

Fox News' Tucker Carlson claimed Tuesday night that FBI undercover agents were the real culprits in the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol.

After ranting for five minutes at Attorney General Merrick Garland for telling America that white supremacists (Tucker's core group) pose the most significant domestic threat to our nation, Carlson used an article from a website, Revolver.News, to claim that unindicted co-conspirators in the attack at the Capitol were FBI agents.

Revolver News is a right-wing website that Trump has promoted as 'the new Drudge." The article charging the FBI with insurrection has no byline, and the website itself lists no owner or responsible party.

Tucker ran with this unsourced story: "...in every single case there were FBI operatives. Really, in the Capitol on January 6."

"The government knows who they are but the government has not charged them," claimed Carlson. "So FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the Capitol on Jan 6 according to government documents."

The website Carlson uses to promote his wild assertions is one that Newsguard warns: Severely violates basic journalistic standards, as well as being a purveyor of conspiracy theories and false information about COVID19. MediaBiasFactCheck stops short of calling them fake news, but says "we rate Revolver.News right biased and Questionable based on poor sourcing techniques and a complete lack of transparency."

Darren Beattie is one of the people supposedly writing for the website Tucker cited as proof of this new conspiracy.

You may remember him, a former Trump speechwriter was fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

So remember how Trump hyped up Revolver News as an alternative to Drudge recently?



One of the guys now writing there is Darren Beattie, a speechwriter the White House forced out in 2018 over his ties to white nationalists. After his ouster, Beattie was hired by Matt Gaetz. pic.twitter.com/w2YwGLfx2t — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 16, 2020

In September of 2020, this website called for law enforcement to use deadly force against protesters so you know why Trump approved of it.

“The [Department of Justice] and local police forces could take some inspiration from the words of President Trump: ‘When the looting starts, the shooting starts.’ If violent riots break out in Louisville in the days to come, authorities have a moral duty to stop those riots with force, including deadly force if necessary.”

Traitor Trump tweeted this out after Matt Drudge didn't act like a Pete Hegseth fluffer.

“Our people have all left Drudge. He is a confused MESS, has no clue what happened,” Trump tweeted last week. “Down 51%. @DRUDGE They like REVOLVER and others!”

This site was also responsible for boosting the Pizzagating of Hunter Biden.

Yet, Tucker calls this website one of the "last honest outlets on the internet."