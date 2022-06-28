Tucker Urges Trumpers: Erase Texts, Emails 'Every Day'

The Patriot Act, which Republicans thought was a super cool idea, made it far easier to seize phones and electronic communications. The FBI seized the phone of former President Donald Trump's election attorney John Eastman, and Eastman and Fox News's Tucker Carlson are appalled.

What's really surprising is that the author of the 'coup memos' is shocked that the feds pulled him aside while leaving a restaurant with his wife and a friend to confiscate his phone.

Tucker Carlson interviewed John Eastman on Monday night, and the Fox News host urged people who didn't vote for Joe Biden to erase their text messages and emails "every single day."

Welllll, a lot of the alleged humans that took part in Trump's attempted coup on Jan. 6 already blasted their efforts on social media. That's why they're in jail.

And maybe, and stay with me here for a second, they shouldn't have pushed for the Patriot Act. Just saying!

Eastman contends the agents "forced" him to unlock his phone. A seizure warrant document included in Eastman's filing noted any electronic devices agents seized were to be sent to Washington, DC, or the Justice Department inspector general's forensic lab in northern Virginia.

This is cute:

Eastman is asking a federal judge to force the Justice Department to return his property, destroy records it has obtained and block investigators from being allowed to access the phone.

But sure, get paranoid now. It seems to me that conservatives don't like consequences when they happen to them. It's only the rest of the world that should endure them. This is called karma, and it's spelled, haha, f*ck you!