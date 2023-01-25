Ali Alexander's Texts Show How Orchestrated Jan. 6 Chaos Was

Stop the Steal's Ali Alexander's text messages that he turned in to the Jan. 6 committee reveal the chaos at the Capitol. Rolling Stone looked at the hundreds of text messages from Alexander's phone from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, and Ali was in constant contact with many of the miscreants involved in the attempted coup.

Rolling Stone reports:

Alexander served as a central node in the information flow for the events of Jan. 6. He was texting with congressional staffers, GOP consultants, white supremacists, religious zealots, and Oath Keepers, including Kelly Meggs, since convicted of seditious conspiracy. The texts underscore Alexander's advanced knowledge that Trump would send masses marching on the Capitol. And while Alexander made futile attempts to calm the crowd in the moment, he also advised his collaborators to lie low after the Capitol breach because "the FBI is coming hunting." Rolling Stone has combed through the messages Alexander provided to the Jan. 6 committee, presenting a chronological selection below, to illuminate how the events unfolded in real time for one of the day's most important players.

In a group thread, Alexander wrote:

6:22: (Alexander) Hi everyone can you say your names so y'all can save each other… Because my necessary entourage is large, I hired two fellas from Colorado Security who will always be with me. We have Patrick (my normal DC body man) and Anthony (cop friend) who will be with us… And we have two OathKeepers (appointed by Gator) with me and my crew. Because we have 20+ OathKeepers for the broader party, I wanted two stationed with me. Patrick, Anthony and the two OathKeepers are staying in the same hotel as me…. God bless

6:24: (Gator) Gator – Kelly Meggs

They knew that Trump would order the mob to march to the Capitol.

At 7:19, Alexander texted Liz Willis of Right Side Broadcasting: "Tomorrow: Ellipse then U.S. capitol. Trump is supposed to order us to capitol at the end of his speech but we will see."

Alexander texted Cassandra Fairbanks of the fake news site Gateway Pundit, admitting to her that they were "so scared."

He texted with many unsavory characters, including white nationalist Nick Fuentes, Jacob Wohl, Roger Stone, and others.

"Non speaking members of Congress need to be there by 8:30," one group member said.

Alexander testified to the Jan 6. Committee that he was directed to leave the Ellipse early with Alex Jones — while Trump was still speaking — to begin leading the overflow crowd towards the Capitol

Alexander texted Thomas Van Flein:

1:10: I think you and your staff should maybe leave

1:10: This is hell out here

1:31: Call me

Alexander knows that the election wasn't rigged. In November, he said on his podcast/show, "Here is what I would say to Joe Biden: Any election I don't like is stolen. Any election where you get 81 million tabulations, not votes, is stolen. It's pretty simple. If I don't like it, it's stolen. If I like it, it's not stolen. If you win, it's stolen."

Indeed, it was hell on Jan. 6. We're still trying to get to the bottom of it, but Alexander's texts reveal how orchestrated the insurrection was, down to the last detail.