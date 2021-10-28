Tucker Carlson To Air False Flag Propaganda Special About Jan 6

Tucker Carlson is launching a three-part special on Fox Nation called “Patriot Purge” which is designed to rewrite and whitewash the insurrection of January 6th.

The Republican machine is desperate to paint the domestic traitors at the Capitol as being "duped by a false flag operation."

The trailer opens up by claiming there's "a plot against the people."

Carlson's voiceover: "The helicopters have left Afghanistan and now they've landed here at home."

According to Media Matters:

The trailer features: What can only be described as a sympathetic interview with “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander.

An interview with Darren Beattie, who was fired from the Trump White House after reporting emerged he had attended a white nationalist conference.

Another person claiming that “the left is hunting” conservative Americans.

A warning, apparently from Fox contributor Katie Pavlich, that “false flags have happened in this country” as footage on-screen shows then-President Donald Trump speaking on January 6 before cutting to file footage of Osama Bin Laden. At this point, it’s clear that Carlson himself is well into his “going door-to-door trying to shock people” stage of being a cable news host.

Republicans and Fox News have been doing everything they can to whitewash the sedition of Traitor Trump, Republican members of Congress, and MAGA activists after they ransacked the US Capitol and left five people dead and many more with serious injuries.

Hunting politicians that refuse to overturn a free and fair election that they lost is a cause célèbre for right-wing media.

Alex Jones must be really pissed off that Tucker is stealing his lie-filled shtick.

WSJ's opinion page soiled itself again by publishing every Trump lie about the 2020 election and now the Murdochs are cosigning an overthrow of our duly elected government.