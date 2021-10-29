Geraldo Rivera Calls 'Bullsh*t' On Tucker's False Flag Series

Geraldo Rivera has been a long-time friend of Donald Trump, but took umbrage with Tucker Carlson's latest foray into the world of Alex Jones.

After Carlson promoted his whitewashing of the January 6 insurrection series on Fox Nation's website which I wrote about Thursday, Geraldo took to heart Rep. Kinzinger's call.

Bullsh*t is right. It is a disgusting premise and series.

Rivera was also interviewed by The New York Times where he had some other critiques of Tuckems.

“Tucker’s wonderful, he’s provocative, he’s original, but — man oh man,” Mr. Rivera said in a phone interview. “There are some things that you say that are more inflammatory and outrageous and uncorroborated. And I worry that — and I’m probably going to get in trouble for this — but I’m wondering how much is done to provoke, rather than illuminate.” “Messing around with Jan. 6 stuff … ” Mr. Rivera added, pausing briefly. “The record to me is pretty damn clear, that there was a riot that was incited and encouraged and unleashed by Donald Trump.”

That's about as close as a Fox News personality will call Carlson a conspiracy theorist. And in no uncertain terms Rivera blamed Traitor Trump for the insurrection.