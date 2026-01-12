NYT Stenographers Type Up Trump Plan On Next Election Theft

Which shows he's thinking about how to do it for this year's midterms. And by the way, New York Times, I noticed neither of your reporters cited the testimony to Jack Smith's investigation from his own people that Trump knew he didn't win but pretended he did anyway. When I was a reporter back in the Before Times, his comments would be considered a four-seam fastball, but your reporters didn't even bother to swing. Don't they teach follow-up questions in stenography school? Via the New York Times:

President Trump said during an interview with The New York Times that he regretted not ordering the National Guard to seize voting machines in swing states after his loss in the 2020 election, even though he doubted whether the Guard was “sophisticated enough” to carry out the order effectively.

The remarks by Mr. Trump in the interview last week harked back to one of the most perilous moments from his first term in office, when he was urged by some advisers to order his national security agencies to take control of machines manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems in an effort to find evidence that they had been hacked to rig the election against him.

The statement also came as he has continued his attacks on digital voting machines, saying that he wants to “lead a movement” to get rid of them altogether in advance of this year’s midterm elections.