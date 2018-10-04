Rep. Louis Gohmert Goes Nazi On George Soros And The Democratic Party

Texas' whacked out Congressman Louis Gohmert used Nazi symbolism to attack George Soros, who survived the Nazi Germany-occupied Hungary and made his way to England in 1947.

The Brett Kavanaugh nomination has thrown the extreme right-wing party of Trump into a tizzy and minute by minute they become more unhinged.

Rep. Gohmert joined Trump propagandist Lou Dobbs this evening and opened up by claiming the mainstream media is really the alt-left. That made Dobbs chuckle, but Gohmert was not kidding. (Here's the full show on Youtube)

Louie went on to allege that China was the country that was hacking and stealing every one of Hillary's emails that she sent through her server because Mike Pence made a speech about China wanting to replace Trump as president today.

At one point in their discussion, Dobbs switched to the Kavanaugh nomination and that's where things got really nuts.

The two men blamed the left for destroying political norms and being mean and were scared that some millennials believed in "democratic socialism."

Dobbs said, "Let's not forget, the democratic party has been politically corrupt now for what, 20 years and at the same time, their connection to the democratic party and the democratic national committee and democratic administrations are documented and will be more so before we're through."

Lou got a bit confused there, but Gohmert seemed to understand his jumbled logic.

Gohmert replied, "They might as well raise their forearm and raise their hands and yell 'Heil Soros' is the way they're headed."

This is unacceptable and if Gohmert said this on any other network he would have been scolded.

Trump surrogate and race-baiter Jeffrey Lord was fired from CNN for making a similar Nazi reference on Twitter.

By the way, I've been waiting for my George Soros payoff for fourteen years now. I bet it's in the mail.