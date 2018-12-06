Fox Biz Apologizes After Gohmert Snarks 'You Wouldn't Know Soros Is Jewish'

This morning, FBN's Stuart Varney had to go on-air and apologize for the vulgar attacks Rep. Louie Gohmert foisted on a favorite target, the 88 year-old George Soros.

Back in early October, on the Lou Dobbs program, Gohmert used Nazi symbolism to attack George Soros, who survived the Nazi Germany-occupied Hungary and made his way to England in 1947. Then on Halloween, Gohmert was back and telling Dobbs "It's not anti-Semitic to criticize George Soros..."

It wasn't enough for these cretins that their constant attacks on Soros led to a faulty pipe bomb being sent to his home.

Flash forward to today, Rep. Gohmert is a constant guest on Varney & Co., and today they were discussing Google's possible alignment with China when the conversation veered off into la-la land.

After telling Varney, Google was selling their souls he went off topic and out of the blue, Rep. Gohmert smeared George Soros, again.

Gohmert said, "You mentioned Orwell, it also reminds me of another George, George Soros."

Huh?

"Because Google is born in a free country and then they go over and oppress others, help oppress others in other countries. George Soros is supposed to be Jewish but you wouldn’t know it from the damage he's inflicted on Israel and the fact that he turned on fellow Jews and helped take the property that they owned,” Rep. Gohmert said.

Instead of scolding him for making an insane and spiteful analogy, Varney slid to another topic. Maybe by criticizing Soros as not being Jewish enough, Gohmert thought he'd get away with his usual anti-Semitic attacks of the billionaire.

It was an hour before Varney told his audience that what Louie said about George Soros was unacceptable.

Varney said, "In the last hour, one our guests, Congressman Louie Gohmert, for some reason went out of his way to bring up George Soros and made unsubstantiated and false allegations against him. I want to make clear those views are not shared by me, this program or anyone at Fox Business.”

If that's true then stop putting this anti-Semitic nutjob on your airwaves.

Fox Business and Fox News should stop giving airtime to this crackpot.

Years before he passed away, Alan Colmes had told me I was not allowed to go on his talk show any longer because I had been critical of Fox News. He was ordered to keep me off.

But Republicans can say the most despicable racist things about their Democratic rivals and it's all rosy until someone upstairs notices how "embarrassing" it is. Enough is enough.