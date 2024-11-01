Must See: Lebron James's Endorsement Of Harris

You have to watch this LeBron James endorsement of Harris.
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
By Walter EinenkelNovember 1, 2024

“What are we even talking about here??” NBA star LeBron James wrote in posts to his 53 million followers on social media site X and his 159 million followers on Instagram. “When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!"

His post included a powerful video that puts together Trump's history of racist statements—starting with his recent Madison Square Garden rally—with historical images of state-sanctioned racism in the United States. The video ends with a title card that reads, “Hate takes us back."

James is just the latest NBA legend to speak out publicly against the abject racism Trump represents. Earlier in the week, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers issued a similar sentiment. San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich called Trump a "small," "pathetic," and "damaged man.”

Steve Kerr, head coach for the Golden State Warriors and the USA men’s Olympic-gold-winning basketball team, spoke out against Trump at the Democratic National Convention this summer.

James has made his feelings about Trump clear before Thursday’s endorsement of Harris. Back in 2017, James called Trump a “bum,” after the then-president attempted to withdraw an invitation to NBA Warriors’ all-star Stephen Curry, who had already announced he would skip out on a White House visit, after Golden State had won the championship.

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.

Discussion

