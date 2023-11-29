Trump Very Mad About Koch Network's Endorsement Of Nikki Haley

He's bashing "birdbrain" again. Bummer.
By Conover KennardNovember 29, 2023

Former President Donald Trump is one of the most predictable men on Earth. While Trump was out there beating up on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Americans for Prosperity, the political arm of the influential Koch network, threw its endorsement and all of those delicious Koch dollars behind Nikki Haley.

It was almost as if Trump was giving the Koch network a shoutout when he announced that he would terminate Obamacare, thus throwing millions of Americans off of health care. And for sure, Trump would have accepted the endorsement; after all, he welcomed Black Lives Matter Rhode Island co-founder Mark Fisher's endorsement today. You can't make this stuff up.

"The Globalist Koch Fake "Network," Americans for China Prosperity, who constantly admit that they did better in Business under President Trump than EVER BEFORE, have decided to back Nikki "Birdbrain" Haley over Ron DeSanctimonious, a minor hit for Ron," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I was never in the running because I'm all about Making America, not the outside World, Great Again!"

"These losers have fought me from 2016 to the present," he added. "They are bad for our Country, and so is a very weak and ineffective Birdbrain, who still says that "President Trump was a GREAT President, I will never run against him." She's down 50 Points, she better start running FAST!"

The Koch network has a lot of reach, and they've been knocking on many doors. This is good news for Haley and bad news for DeSantis. It's unknown if it will affect Trump's seemingly iron grip on his party. It certainly doesn't look like he's taking Haley's endorsement well. Time for Trump to come up with a nickname for Charles Koch. That will solve everything!

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon