Nikki Haley Tears Into Everything 'Not Normal' About 'Unstable' Trump

Republican Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley tore into Donald Trump, describing him as 'unstable and unhinged." Haley is a little late to the party, but she's not playing footsie with the former President like Vivek Ramaswamy does. Haley brought up some excellent points about the former President.

"It's not normal to insult our military heroes and veterans," she said. "It's not normal to spend $50 million in campaign contributions on personal court cases."

"It's not normal to threaten people who back your opponent," she continued while clearly running out of fucks to give. "And it's not normal to call on Russia to invade NATO countries. Donald Trump has done all of that and more in just the past month."

"Look, I've said it many times," Haley said. "I think Donald Trump was the right President at the right time. But times change. And so has Trump. He's gotten more unstable and unhinged."

"He spends more time in courtrooms than he does on the campaign trail," she added. "He refuses to debate. He's completely distracted. And everything is about him. He's so obsessed with his own demons from the past that he can't focus on delivering the future Americans deserve."

She wasn't done. Haley isn't going to let Trump blame the pandemic for the national debt:

Haley: Trump added more to the national debt than any president in history and it wasn't because of covid no matter how many times he tries that excuse pic.twitter.com/ZCnztAMxVb — Acyn (@Acyn) February 20, 2024

If Trump hasn't mentally declined, he can prove that by debating his Republican rival. Although, he did that with Hillary Clinton, then stalked her on the debate stage as if he was the Night Stalker or something. He's shown signs of instability for years now.