Charlie Kirk Applauds Viral Video Of Trump's Garbage Truck Driver

Comedian Brent Terhune's brilliant take on MAGA had Kirk convinced it was real.
By Ed ScarceNovember 1, 2024

You might think the driver of "Garbage Force One" would have had even dim-witted Charlie Kirk clued in but that was not the case as he waxed on ecstatically about the pro-Trump video from Trump's Garbage Truck driver, aka comedian Brent Terhune. As of this writing, the comedy clip had been viewed over 2 million times and is probably being seen on rightwing sewers throughout the Internet.

Kirk later deleted his tweet, but not before thousands of people called him a dumbass.

Source: Daily Dot

Right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk is being ridiculed after getting duped by a left-leaning comedian on Thursday.

In a now-deleted post, Kirk praised a video containing a man who he believed was driving the garbage truck on Wednesday that was used in a publicity stunt by former President Donald Trump.

“This is fantastic!” Kirk wrote. “This is the man who drove ‘Garbage Force One’ with President Trump yesterday. “Watch as he gets emotional describing the moment with Trump and how he felt about Joe Biden calling conservatives ‘garbage.’”

But Terhune does not drive garbage trucks for a living. Instead, Terhune is a prominent comedian known for regularly trolling conservatives online.

In the over-the-top skit, Terhune claims Trump urged him to take the truck through a McDonald’s drive-thru before the pair discussed President Joe Biden’s recent remarks allegedly comparing Trump fans to garbage.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon