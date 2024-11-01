Charlie Kirk Applauds Viral Video Of Trump's Garbage Truck Driver

You might think the driver of "Garbage Force One" would have had even dim-witted Charlie Kirk clued in but that was not the case as he waxed on ecstatically about the pro-Trump video from Trump's Garbage Truck driver, aka comedian Brent Terhune. As of this writing, the comedy clip had been viewed over 2 million times and is probably being seen on rightwing sewers throughout the Internet.

Kirk later deleted his tweet, but not before thousands of people called him a dumbass.

Source: Daily Dot

Right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk is being ridiculed after getting duped by a left-leaning comedian on Thursday. In a now-deleted post, Kirk praised a video containing a man who he believed was driving the garbage truck on Wednesday that was used in a publicity stunt by former President Donald Trump. “This is fantastic!” Kirk wrote. “This is the man who drove ‘Garbage Force One’ with President Trump yesterday. “Watch as he gets emotional describing the moment with Trump and how he felt about Joe Biden calling conservatives ‘garbage.’” But Terhune does not drive garbage trucks for a living. Instead, Terhune is a prominent comedian known for regularly trolling conservatives online. In the over-the-top skit, Terhune claims Trump urged him to take the truck through a McDonald’s drive-thru before the pair discussed President Joe Biden’s recent remarks allegedly comparing Trump fans to garbage.

MAGA are the stupidest group of people on the planet. A 🧵



Keep in mind, @BrentTerhune is making fun of MAGA the entire time, and they don't realize it. pic.twitter.com/0vq85Hg8Nj — Mrs. Butters 🥧 (@MrsButters) October 31, 2024