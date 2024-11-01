It's 'Cool Hand Luke' Day

What a movie.
By John AmatoNovember 1, 2024

The movie Cool Hand Luke was released on November 1, 1967 which quickly became an all-time classic.

This is one of Paul Newman's most iconic characters and the film was nominated for four Academy Awards.

Luke Jackson was arrested for stealing change out of parking meters, and was sentenced to two years in prison. His short sentence didn't stop Luke from trying to repeatedly escape. he didn't like authority.

The famous line of "what we've got here is failure to communicate," was uttered by Captain, the great Strother Martin after Luke was caught the first time trying to escape.

George Kennedy took home the Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

Open thread and please, scramble those eggs.

