Chuck Todd Smacks Down Jason Miller: 'Stop With This. You Know You’re Making Stuff Up'

MSNBC's Chuck Todd couldn't contain his frustration over Trump's 2020 campaign advisor Jason Miller's constant barrage of lies and gaslighting the day after the first presidential debate.

As we've seen with all Trump officials and surrogates, they will do and say anything regardless of the truth of the matter to smear their opponents in an effort to try and disguise Trump's ludicrous behavior and white supremacy.

After shaking his head at Miller's lies, Todd said, the debate takeaway was that Trump refused to "denounce the Proud Boys."

"When Trump has something to say he says it he's refusing to say anything and it sounds like the public to take that for what it's worth," Todd observed.

Miller's response was to attack Todd for trying to "rescue Joe Biden" which is a constant refrain from all Trump people. Any any question or observation about Trump's despicable character and actions are always just an attack by a sympathetic media.

As Ken Meyer noted, "He started by attacking Biden for eulogizing Robert Byrd (D-WV), making sure to highlight that the late senator was a former member of the Ku Klux Klan, but saying nothing of the fact Byrd apologized for that and disavowed the organization decades before his death."



Todd couldn't believe this line of attack and said, "Are you really going down this road?” “Stop with this. You know you’re making stuff up. Enough with the gaslighting.”

“You know what you’re doing, you’re taking things purposefully out of context to try to somehow equalize what the president did,” Todd continued. Redirecting himself towards Trump’s inability to condemn racists, Todd added “this is not an accident anymore, this is called a pattern.”

Trump people are as despicable as he is, desperate to lie and misrepresent every despicable thing Trump does and says.