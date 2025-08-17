Marie Harf Shreds DoJ For Charging Sandwich Tosser With Felony After J6 Pardons

The yappers on Fox really don't like it when anyone brings up the fact that Trump pardoned all of those insurrectionists that assaulted the cops on January 6th.

During a segment on this Friday's Outnumbered, discussing the DOJ employee who was arrested by 20 officers at his home and charged with felony assault after allegedly throwing a sandwich at a federal agent this week, and Trump's latest Epstein distraction where he sent federal troops into Washington DC, and is talking about doing the same in other cities, Fox regular Marie Harf noted that a lot of what's going on there now is performative and not actually addressing the crime problem, before tearing into the Trump administration for their hypocrisy -- much to the chagrin of her cohost Emily Campagno.

HARF: And the third point I would make, as a Washingtonian for many decades, is that it is very rich to say we are going to charge the sandwich thrower with a felony, when I was there on January 6th, and all of those people that assaulted police officers got pardoned -- not just the nonviolent ones, not just the ones that went into the Capitol, everyone, including the ones that went after police officers got pardoned. So don't tell me we care -- that this administration cares about protecting police officers when they did not care about those on January 6th. CAMPAGNO: Respectfully, can we just stay on Washington DC?

HARF: No! Those were police officers...

CAMPAGNO: Can we just stay on DC for second? HARF: That was in DC! Those were DC police officers!

Can we please just go back to bashing Democrats again and quit talking about what a massive hypocrite Trump and Republicans are? Pathetic. Good for Harf for standing her ground before the rest of them started talking over her.