'No Kings!' Patriots Rally Again Across America

I wondered if anyone would turn out because it's a holiday weekend. But I was wrong! It's also the 250th anniversary of Lexington-Concord, and that spirit will never die. Thank you, patriots:
250 years ago today America began its march toward independence at the Battles of Lexington and Concord. The battles marked “No Kings Day, Part I.” Today millions of Americans will take part in “No Kings Day, Part II.”
250th Anniversary of Paul Revere’s ride! NO KINGS in a Democracy, America!
HAPPENING NOW: Thousands of protesters have gathered in front of Independence Hall in Philly for a "No Kings" 50501 rally against Donald Trump
Lots of good Philadelphia attitude here at the No Kings March
No kings! Standing up
For democracy in Philadelphia!
#handsoff
New York City showed up today.
Senator Ed Markey at the Patriots Day Parade in Lexington MA today. No Kings!
A nice crowd developing in Bloomington, IL for the No Kings event. Lots of positive interaction from folks driving by interspersed with a couple of magas flipping us off, but we just laughed and waved.
For the love of democracy…..
#NoKings
Portland
Maine
The crowd is forming up for todags NO KINGS rally at the capitol buliding in Boise!
Saturday in Greensboro.
No Kings rally, Richmond VA
Detroit 4/19/25 no kings
Seen today at No Kings rally in Maryville, TN
No kings! Lisle, IL! Great turnout- at least 1000 people! @maddow.msnbc.com #50501 #resist #nokings #april19
No Kings Rally NYC
Baltimore March is now circling the building that houses the ICE field office. Crowd is making lots of noise so that they can hear us!
It’s a chilly day here in Chicago—but that hasn’t deterred hundreds of protesters from descending upon Daley Plaza to once again rally against the Trump Administration. Upload speeds are slow as usual, will post as able.
The theme of today’s action is “Joy in Resistance”—lots of families out, dancing, singing, laughter amongst the serious focus of the speeches and conversations overheard in the crowd.
Cincinnati is showing up to protect democracy!
#50501
#HandsOff
Connecticut is out in full force today.
#CTPolitics #CT #Connecticut #NutmegSky #NoKings #NoDictators
About 400 in my small Northern MI town.
It's protest day in America and guess where your girl is
Oh that's right at the capitol for the @50501-kansas.bsky.social #NoKings #HandsOff protest
Its cold but we're still here & making our voices heard!
I'm representing @bootsonthegroundkc.bsky.social & @indivisible.org
This is 30 minutes early
Maryville, TN a small college town in east TN. #handsoff #indivisible @maddow.msnbc.com
In the small town of Wilmington Ohio Today April 19
Good Crowd & Loud!
#Protest
Hands off protest McKinney Tx. Not paid prtoestors
Madam Foxy, and fellow Cobalt Combatants, most pleased to report that we have arrived forthwith to the terminal point of travel. We unexpectedly engaged in communal support with fellow warriors in the Highlands hamlet in the Carolina of the North. There shall be NO KINGS in our land of Democracy!
@50501pennsylvania.bsky.social
Harrisburg Pennsylvania 4/19/2025
Democracy! No Kings! We the People!
At the No Kings! March for Freedom protest in Greensboro NC!
NO KINGS rally in Glen Ridge NJ today !! 💙
Fairhaven Massachusetts
Great turnout for NO KINGS
Over 1,000 this morning in Charleston,SC! No Kings!!
#nokings
NO KINGS Protest across America TODAY April 19th!
No Fascists No Tyranny.
