'No Kings!' Patriots Rally Again Across America

It was another good day for democracy.
By Susie MadrakApril 19, 2025

I wondered if anyone would turn out because it's a holiday weekend. But I was wrong! It's also the 250th anniversary of Lexington-Concord, and that spirit will never die. Thank you, patriots:

250 years ago today America began its march toward independence at the Battles of Lexington and Concord. The battles marked “No Kings Day, Part I.” Today millions of Americans will take part in “No Kings Day, Part II.”

Laurence H. Tribe (@tribelaw.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T10:31:54.409Z

250th Anniversary of Paul Revere’s ride! NO KINGS in a Democracy, America!

LorraineChamberlain (@chamberpaint.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:49:42.606Z

HAPPENING NOW: Thousands of protesters have gathered in front of Independence Hall in Philly for a "No Kings" 50501 rally against Donald Trump

Marco Foster (@marcofoster.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T16:52:34.008Z

Lots of good Philadelphia attitude here at the No Kings March

fchap (@fchap.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:44:32.334Z

No kings! Standing up
For democracy in Philadelphia!
#handsoff

Kriste Lindenmeyer (@klhistory.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:00:01.495Z

New York City showed up today.

PWH3 (@pwh3.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T22:18:24.217Z

Senator Ed Markey at the Patriots Day Parade in Lexington MA today. No Kings!

(@tomcoyle.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:48:30.984Z

A nice crowd developing in Bloomington, IL for the No Kings event. Lots of positive interaction from folks driving by interspersed with a couple of magas flipping us off, but we just laughed and waved.

Kris Armstrong (@krisarmstrong1.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:48:09.342Z

For the love of democracy…..

#NoKings
Portland
Maine

Jo Locktov (@jolocktov.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:47:44.186Z

https://bsky.app/profile/ileger.bsky.social/post/3ln6oveb5os2u

The crowd is forming up for todags NO KINGS rally at the capitol buliding in Boise!

Sketchcraft - Rob Duenas (@sketchcraft.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:45:58.295Z

Saturday in Greensboro.

(@scarymar.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:45:46.796Z

No Kings rally, Richmond VA

(@readerofposts.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:44:19.931Z

Detroit 4/19/25 no kings

(@susannastas.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:42:30.952Z

Seen today at No Kings rally in Maryville, TN

Shari Elaine (@sharielaine.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:49:56.061Z

No kings! Lisle, IL! Great turnout- at least 1000 people! @maddow.msnbc.com #50501 #resist #nokings #april19

Catherine Disterheft (@cdisterheft.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:49:27.569Z

No Kings Rally NYC

(@stricxl.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:41:44.046Z

Baltimore March is now circling the building that houses the ICE field office. Crowd is making lots of noise so that they can hear us!

Phillip Anderson (@phillipanderson.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:15:18.588Z

It’s a chilly day here in Chicago—but that hasn’t deterred hundreds of protesters from descending upon Daley Plaza to once again rally against the Trump Administration. Upload speeds are slow as usual, will post as able.

Mel Buer (@melbuer.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:18:30.805Z

The theme of today’s action is “Joy in Resistance”—lots of families out, dancing, singing, laughter amongst the serious focus of the speeches and conversations overheard in the crowd.

Mel Buer (@melbuer.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:55:55.243Z

https://bsky.app/profile/brainnotonyet.bsky.social/post/3ln6nmrenac25

https://bsky.app/profile/emeffem.bsky.social/post/3ln6lnxgil22e

Cincinnati is showing up to protect democracy!
#50501
#HandsOff

Dr. Maria Hoeffer, ND (@indigospin.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T16:30:04.010Z

Connecticut is out in full force today.
#CTPolitics #CT #Connecticut #NutmegSky #NoKings #NoDictators

Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T16:19:34.147Z

About 400 in my small Northern MI town.

Jim Brandsma (@dajimmer.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T15:36:29.614Z

It's protest day in America and guess where your girl is
Oh that's right at the capitol for the @50501-kansas.bsky.social #NoKings #HandsOff protest

Its cold but we're still here & making our voices heard!
I'm representing @bootsonthegroundkc.bsky.social & @indivisible.org

This is 30 minutes early

Keiran ... Protest Girl 🪧📣🪧 (@protestgirl.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:15:31.985Z

https://bsky.app/profile/brainnotonyet.bsky.social/post/3ln6nv3tgns25

Maryville, TN a small college town in east TN. #handsoff #indivisible @maddow.msnbc.com

Shari Elaine (@sharielaine.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:24:05.792Z

In the small town of Wilmington Ohio Today April 19
Good Crowd & Loud!
#Protest

(@proletarian999.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:18:00.678Z

Hands off protest McKinney Tx. Not paid prtoestors

(@markharper80.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:12:49.096Z

Madam Foxy, and fellow Cobalt Combatants, most pleased to report that we have arrived forthwith to the terminal point of travel. We unexpectedly engaged in communal support with fellow warriors in the Highlands hamlet in the Carolina of the North. There shall be NO KINGS in our land of Democracy!

🍳eggzbacn🥓 (@eggzbacn.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:39:53.388Z

@50501pennsylvania.bsky.social
Harrisburg Pennsylvania 4/19/2025
Democracy! No Kings! We the People!

(@furthuron.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:39:42.696Z

At the No Kings! March for Freedom protest in Greensboro NC!

(@raishawnb.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:39:03.483Z

NO KINGS rally in Glen Ridge NJ today !! 💙

(@frani410.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:53:13.643Z

Fairhaven Massachusetts
Great turnout for NO KINGS

Tom McNaught (@1950son.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:52:37.100Z

Over 1,000 this morning in Charleston,SC! No Kings!!
#nokings

(@scbluedot1.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:52:05.272Z

NO KINGS Protest across America TODAY April 19th!
No Fascists No Tyranny.

LorraineChamberlain (@chamberpaint.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:51:31.082Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon